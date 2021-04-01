Halls High School student named semifinalist for NASA essay competition

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether it’s space or engineering, the sky is the limit for Benjamin Atkins.

The Halls High School freshman was selected as one of the 155 semifinalists for the Artemis Moon Pod Essay Contest, a national competition that asked K-12 students to imagine leading a one-week expedition at the Moon’s South Pole.

Atkins is the representing Tennessee in the high school division of semifinalists.

According to a news release, “the essay contest was issued in collaboration with NASA’s Artemis Program, which will land the first woman and the next man on the Moon. Using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before, the Artemis Program will use what is learned on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap: sending astronauts to Mars.”

Students had the chance to write about what they would do if they led a one-week expedition at the Moon’s South Pole.

The contest received around 14,000 essay submission from K-12 students across the U.S. and more than 1,000 judges reviewed the essays.

You can read Atkins’ essay “Returning To The Moon” by clicking HERE.

Atkins said his passion for outer space and engineering really kicked into gear in 2020, when he was able to attend the historic SpaceX Demo 2 launch, the first time American astronauts have launched from U.S. soil since 2011.

And Atkins was at the last space launch, too.

The passion for engineering is also alive and well, too. Atkins is able to showcase his work on his Youtube channel Mediocre Engineering.

Atkins’ mother, Jennifer, said her son’s current project is collaborating with another teen he met through YouTube, who lives in India.

“I just think it is so cool how small the world really is for these kids,” she said via email to WATE 6 On Your Side.

With the semifinalist nod, Atkins will receive an Artemis Prize pack with with different space-themed prize, plus the chance to attend a serious of Artemis Explorer sessions with NASA experts.

On April 7, the contest will be narrowed down to nine national finalists, who will be interviewed about their essays. The grand prize winners will be announced in May, with each winning a family trip to attend NASA’s Artemis I launch at the Kennedy Space Center.