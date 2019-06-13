Hamblen authorities seek help in finding man wanted for multiple charges

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 45-year-old man being sought for multiple charges.

James Parker, 45, is wanted by the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office for multiple arrest warrants, the department said in a Facebook post.

“If you know of Mr. Parker’s whereabouts please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office at 423-586-3781, or just dial 911.,” the Facebook post said. “Do not approach this subject if you see him.”