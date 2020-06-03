Hamblen Co. Sheriff: Suspected rioter in custody following search

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday they had arrested a man whom was a suspect in a weekend incident.

According to HCSO, William Cade Black was wanted for aggravated riot and assault following an incident that occurred on Saturday night. He was considered possibly armed and dangerous prior to his arrest.

The agency had been searching for him this week and he was taken into custody on Wednesday.

No further information regarding the incident in which Black was believed to be involved was yet available. WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more.

