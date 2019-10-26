Hamblen County code enforcement issues

MORRISTOWN, TENN. (WATE)- Thursday night the Hamblen County Courthouse overflowed with residents looking to voice their opinion about recent code enforcement violations.

“They don’t like the way the planning commission and the mayors office is doing the code enforcement they’re wanting to charge people in the county fifty dollars if your grass is to tall if you got to many cars in your front yard,” said Wayne NeSmith the fourth district county commissioner.

The codes have been in affect for several years however NeSmith claims that some officials made some recent decisions behind closed doors.

“The mayors office who is over the planning commission and the code enforcer and the county attorney revised it and they didn’t send it back through planning commission to vote they sent it direct straight to the county commission,” said NeSmith.

WATE digital reporter Cameron Jacobs spoke with the Hamblen County Mayor and he says there were no wrong doing’s. He added there is no approval needed for third draft of the codes after the second draft was already approved by commissioners.

Thursday night the discussion was tabled and will pick up again next week.

