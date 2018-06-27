Local News

Hamblen County deputies look for missing girl, 14

Posted: Jun 27, 2018 03:50 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2018 03:50 PM EDT

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) - Hamblen County deputies are asking for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Allison Abagail Suttles is described as 5-feet-1 and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call Hamblen County Dispatch at (423) 585-2701 or the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office at (423) 586-3781.

