Hamblen County deputies look for missing girl, 14
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) - Hamblen County deputies are asking for help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.
Allison Abagail Suttles is described as 5-feet-1 and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt with blue jeans.
Anyone with information should call Hamblen County Dispatch at (423) 585-2701 or the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office at (423) 586-3781.
