KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There’s a shortage of teachers statewide and to recruit potential new hires, the Hamblen County Department of Education is hosting a teacher recruitment fair next week.

Officials say Hamblen County is in the top 20 percent of Tennessee schools when it comes to teacher salaries and benefits.

The district offers 100 percent medical insurance for full-time employees along with family medical coverage, retirement contributions and life insurance.

The teacher recruitment fair will take place Tuesday, March 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the east cafeteria of Morristown-Hamblen High School.

Visit hcboe.net, call 423-586-7700 or email darnellj@hcboe.net to register.