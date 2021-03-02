Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin announces he won’t seek re-election in 2022

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin has announced he will not be seeking re-election in 2022.

“It has been a great honor to serve and protect you, as your Sheriff, since 2006. My plans are to enjoy life to the utmost with my loving family. Thanks to God, my loving family, my friends, and all that have believed in me with your continued support. Thanks again to each one and God bless.” Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin

Jarnagin has investigated over 6,000 criminal cases and was named Lawman of the Year three times.

He’s also received an Honorable Discharge from military service during the Vietnam War.