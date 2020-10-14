Hamblen County Sheriff investigating pair of fires as arson

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two potential arson incidents this month.
The Sheriff’s Office believes a stolen Dodge Ram truck that was set on fire and destroyed on Oct. 2 and the fire at Lakeway Recycling and Sanitation on Oct. 13 are arson. The latter fire caused several thousand dollars worth of damage.
If you know anything that can help investigators, you’re asked to call the HCSO at 423-586-3781.
