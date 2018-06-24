Hamblen County Sheriff: Man drowns in Cherokee Lake

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORRISTOWN (WATE) - One man is dead after drowning in Cherokee Lake Saturday night, according to Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnigan.

The drowning happened near the Cedar Hill Boat Dock in West Hamblen County around 9:00 p.m. A sheriff's deputy and person nearby pulled the man's body from the water. That man has since been identified as John Bible, 62.

EMS at the scene say Bible did not have a pulse. Sheriff Jarnigan says that no foul play is suspected.

Bible's body was taken to Morristown Hamblen Hospital.