Hancock County couple prays for help before home slides to bottom of bluff Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Jerry and Rita Raleigh haven't had a good night's rest since February. Nearly four months ago, record rain claimed their entire back yard in a landslide. Today, it sits at the bottom of a bluff.

As the ground crumbles around their mobile home, they have no choice but to move it closer to the road.

"The first thing we do when we come down the driveway is to look and make sure the trailer is still sitting there. Always," Rita Raliegh said.

While higher, more stable ground is fewer than 1,000 feet away, they're getting estimates between $6-8,000. That price would come with peace of mind, but it's money they don't have.

The Raleighs have packed up the non-essentials, dismantled their porches and relocated some plants, but they have to wait on help before they can move. They're asking anyone with the right equipment to help out.

"All we need is a moving company to hook their truck up to it and pull it 800 feet, and then we can kind of breathe a little easier. Of course, we have other hookups to go, but if we can get this away from that, that's a big relief," Jerry Raleigh said.

The cracks in the dirt are growing closer to their home each time it rains. While losing their yard, flowers and years of hard work is devastating to them, losing their home would be much worse.

"This is all we have right here. If we lose that, then we're virtually homeless. We don't want to be homeless. We've worked too hard over the years to get what we've got. We just hope we can get out of harm's way and get away from this," Rita Raleigh added.

They're praying for help before their home is sitting at the bottom of a bluff.

The Raleighs say they've been in touch with different organizations and elected leaders, but haven't been able to get the right help yet.