SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Joe Hurston is a Cajun and loves calling East Tennessee home. He says, “This is God’s country and I’m so glad to be here.”

But next week, Hurston will leave Appalachia and head to Poland. He and his crew with Air Mobile Ministries are hoping to cross the border into Ukraine.

“Work our way over and do our best to get into some of the bomb shelters where water has been cut off and we hope to be able to get our machines into those areas,” Hurston said.

Hurston and company build water purifiers and transport the gadgets all over the world. He says many water sources are tainted in Ukraine because of the country’s ongoing war with Russia.

“I’ve been watching it unfold,” Hurston said. “You get sewer into your water. If it’s a hurricane, storms, flooding, and really war is a good example of that because of the bombing. All those buildings that have that plumbing, the plumbing is opened up now.”

The machines can produce daily, clean drinking water to nearly 50 people an hour. They run about $3,000, use the same amount of electricity as one light bulb, and Hurston wants to bring 10 of them into Ukraine.

“I heard a story that they were drinking water out of a radiator,” he said. “People are desperate and when water sources are cut off people are real desperate and unfortunately, horrible disease breaks out.”

Right now, the former NASA pilot is working to get the ten machines funded. They’re already packed up and ready to go.

“One of the most noble missions I’ve ever engaged in and at the same time I’m able to tell people just through that very act that Jesus does love them,” Hurston said. “He does care for them. He does know where they’re at and what they’re going through so it’s a blessing to be able to do it,” said Hurston.

He plans to meet with the Air Mobile Ministries team in Orlando then fly to Poland from there.