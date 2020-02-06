Hancock County officials urge those near the Clinch River to seek other shelter

SNEEDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department encourages the citizens of Hancock County who live near the Clinch River and other flood-prone areas to find alternative shelter.

The Clinch River is expected to crest at 28 feet around midnight Thursday.

The Red Cross will be set up at the Sneedville First Baptist Church, 1359 Main St,, Sneedville, to provide emergency shelter to those affected by the flooding.

The church doors will open approximately 2 p.m. for anyone who needs shelter. There will also be no school in Hancock County on Friday.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging everyone to use caution if travel is necessary. Do not attempt to cross flooded roadways. When in doubt, turn around and find an alternate route of travel.

If you find yourself stranded or in need of alternative shelter please contact the Sheriff’s Department at 423-733-2249.

