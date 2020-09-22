Hancock County Schools superintendent dies from pancreatic cancer

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Hancock County community is mourning the death of their school superintendent.
According to Hancock County Schools, Dr. Michael Belcher died Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Dr. Belcher was 58 years old and had worked in education for 32 years.
In honor of Dr. Belcher, all county schools will be closed Thursday; all other activities, including sports, will be canceled as well.
Services for Dr. Belcher will be held at McNeil Funeral Home. There will be a visitation Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. His funeral will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m.
