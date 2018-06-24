Handicapped woman pushed out of van before police pursuit

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: WATE

KNOX COUNTY (WATE) - A police pursuit of a stolen van led to a crash in Knox County Saturday.

Oak Ridge Police say a man removed a handicapped woman in the van from her wheelchair. Chief Deputy Mark Lucas of the Anderson County Sheriff's Department says the handicapped woman was then pushed out of the van.

Police say this situation happened in the parking lot of the Red Lobster on the 300-block of Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge.

After a pursuit by the Anderson County Sheriff's Department, the driver of the van crashed at the intersection of Clinton Highway and Powell Drive.

WATE's crews on the scene saw two people being transported by ambulance. Oak Ridge Police say the driver of the van was taken to UT Medical Center. His condition is not known at this time. Criminal charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates.