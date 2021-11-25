LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two men are behind bars Thanksgiving morning after two separate overnight police pursuits in Loudon County with some assistance from Monroe County deputies, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

The two suspects, a wanted burglary suspect and a suspected drunk driver, were pursued by LCSO and MCSO deputies for two different calls; the second suspect was apprehended by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Here’s what officials say occurred:

First LCSO pursuit: K-9 ‘Kora’ led deputies to final contact

Meeker. (Photo: LCSO)

According to LCSO, the first pursuit suspect Daniel R. Meeker, 26, of Maryville fled deputies just before midnight in North Loudon County. A deputy had attempted to make a traffic stop of a black Chevrolet SUV for a traffic violation. A police report states Meeker refused to stop and led deputies on a pursuit into a neighborhood off of Martel Road.

During the pursuit, Dispatch alerted deputies that Meeker was wanted out of Knox County on a burglary charge and a parole violation stemming from an aggravated burglary charge from the Tennessee Department of Correction. After several minutes of pursuit, Meeker exited the SUV on Foster Drive and continued to flee on foot. The LCSO deputies and their K-9 officer “Kora” pursued Meeker on foot; with K-9 Kora leading them to a private residence. While outside the home, deputies heard the home residents yelling for help. They told the deputies that an unknown man had run into their home and was upstairs; deputies went into the home and located Meeker and arrested him.

Meeker is facing felony evading arrest charge and several other drug-related charges, LCSO said.

“After enjoying some time at Loudon County and answering to the charges he’s collected here, (Meeker) will be released to both Knox County and TDOC to face his outstanding charges there,” LCSO said in its release on the car chases.

Second pursuit: Suspect believed to be intoxicated crashes car in pursuit; MCSO deputies make arrest

Scene of the crash along Sunnyside Road in Philadelphia, Tenn. (Photo: LCSO)

After the LCSO deputies had taken the first pursuit suspect into custody, Dispatch alerted them that a suspected drunk driver was being pursued in South Loudon County by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The report states during the pursuit, the suspect ran his Nissan sedan off of Sunnyside Road and rolled several times before hitting a tree. Monroe County deputies apprehended the suspect, who was not identified, and he was taken into custody.

LCSO is investigating the crash since it occurred in Loudon County.

“These two wild turkeys are safely behind bars this morning thanks to the dedicated work of our professional law enforcement officers,” LCSO said Thursday morning, which also happened to be Thanksgiving Day. “And for them, we are thankful. Happy Thanksgiving. Obey the law. And don’t come to Loudon County if you want to be a bad guy.”