Hard Knox Pizzeria shifts to curbside only as COVID-19 pandemic continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A West Knoxville restaurant is reverting back to curbside only service, a step it took at the beginning of the local COVID-19 pandemic.

Hard Knox Pizzeria made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday night that starting Tuesday, it will be shifting to curbside and carryout only.

Customers won’t be able to dine in at their West Knoxville location. The restaurant’s social media page says they’ll reevaluate whether to open in-person dining in January.