Hardin Valley Academy to host baseball legend Pete Rose at charity banquet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Major League Baseball’s all-time hit leader Pete Rose will speak at a charity banquet later this month to benefit Hardin Valley Academy athletics.

Hardin Valley Academy Athletic Council, a nonprofit organization which supports and promotes athletic programs at the school, will host ‘A night with Pete Rose’ on Saturday, May 22.

Food will be catered by Aubrey’s Restaurant. A silent auction will take place and a special meet-and-greet will be available for some ticketholders. Autographs will not be allowed unless you purchase a meet-and-greet ticket or purchase a VIP table.

The event will take place from 5:30- 8 p.m. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. VIP starts at 5:30 p.m.

General admission tickets begin at $50 before moving to $100. Meet-and-greet tickets have sold out. VIP tables featuring 10 general admission tickets, 10 signed 8×10 photos and priority seating are still available for $650.

Rose played in Major League Baseball from 1963 to 1986 and managed the Cincinnati Reds from 1984 to 1989. The 17-time All-Star holds the all-time records for most hits, games played and outs made.

He was permanently banned from baseball in 1989 amid allegations he gambled on baseball games during his time as both a player and manager. Rose admitted to betting on baseball and the Reds in his 2004 autobiography after years of public denial.