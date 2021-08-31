Hardin Valley community shows support to teachers with gift cards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The increase in cases and contact tracing issues are putting a lot of pressure on teachers. That’s why the Hardin Valley Community is hoping to show its support.

The principal of Hardin Valley Academy Rob Speas tells us a lot of parents have been asking how they can help. While they’re stocked up on wipes and PPE, he’s hoping to offer teachers a morale boost by collecting $10 donations to buy educators gift cards.

Speas says, “Our teachers are really busting their tails to do the best they can to take care of kids and it’s nice to know with all the things that you see being played out to see that our community supports them and values them and they are definitely rallying to support them and have their best interest in their corner. So, it makes them feel valued and supported.”

If you’d like to help say thanks to Hardin Valley Academy teachers, you can mail donations to the school’s main office or send donations via Venmo to @HVAGiftCards.