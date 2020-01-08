Hardin Valley family sues former UT assistant police chief, Knox County Sheriff’s Office captain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A bizarre case involving next-door neighbors has resulted in a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges a University of Tennessee police officer threatened his next-door neighbors with a gun, claiming they were in his house, on July 24.

The family of Ryan and Valerie Slowik filed a federal lawsuit against former University of Tennessee assistant police chief Keith Lambert and his wife, Shelli Lambert, a captain for the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in early December. The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages as well as attorney’s fees.

The lawsuit alleges Lambert threatened the family, including the couple’s children, with a gun. It also alleges his wife abused her position as a law officer, including hiding her husband in a Knox County Sheriff’s Office car.

After an internal investigation by the UT Police Department, Lambert was allowed to retire with benefits, the lawsuit claims.

It also says the Knox County District Attorney declined to indict the Lamberts because they were law officers.

