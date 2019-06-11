Hardin Valley students create library legacy project

by: WATE 6 On Your Side staff

Some Knox County students kicked off their summer break making sure people in their community have access to a good book. 

Fifth graders at Hardin Valley Elementary School designed, built and installed what’s called a legacy project.

The entire idea is based on using STEM lessons in real life. 

The students said since Hardin Valley doesn’t have a library these little libraries are needed to make sure everyone has access to a book for summer reading. 

Each fifth-grade class designed, built and selected the location for their library.  

They utilized GIS (geographic information system) to find the best locations to reach the most members of the community. 

