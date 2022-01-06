Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — Too Tall Winston of the Harlem Globetrotters will be hosting two events in Knoxville on Friday and Saturday.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley, located at 967 Irwin Street, will be hosting Winston on Friday, Jan. 7. from 5 p.m – 5:45 p.m.

He will begin the event with a brief warm-up session, followed by a 15-minute trick shot/dribbling demo starting at approximately 5 p.m. A meet-and-greet/photo session will be available for anyone who wants to participate.

He will be speaking about their upcoming Spread Game Tour, and hoping to enlighten people on the importance of community and spreading joy everywhere you go.

Winston will be at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 8. The event will be free and held from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The first 100 guests to arrive at the event will receive tickets to the Jan. 16 Lady Vols vs. Kentucky basketball game.