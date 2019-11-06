Harmony Family Center hosts ‘Grateful Hearts’ luncheon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Hundreds came together Wednesday to celebrate the work done by the Harmony Family Center.

The fourth annual “Grateful Hearts” luncheon was held at Jackson Terminal, with the luncheon serving as a yearly fundraiser and a chance for Harmony to highlight all the different ways they help children and families who have lived through traumatic situations.

The organization honors one person each year for their efforts to help children live their best lives.

This year’s recipient was Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero.

Harmony started 23 years ago as a small adoption agency and has grown into much more through the decades, with their work impacting more than 110,000 children across the state of Tennessee.

WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Kristin Farley was honored to serve as emcee of the event.