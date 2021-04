HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Harriman city councilman has been arrested and charged with assault.

There’s not a lot of details available at this time, however, Harriman Police officers were called to an incident involving councilman Brian Frost.

A spokesperson says, “The narrative in the arrest warrant, which is of public record once is has been filed, speaks for itself.”

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to acquire that arrest warrant.