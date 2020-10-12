Harriman HealthCARE & Rehabilitation Center closing; to merge with Rockwood facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — Two long-term care facilities will be merging into one this month, according to a press release regarding the Signature HealthCARE & Rehabilitation Center in Harriman.

The press release states that as of last week, Signature HealthCARE had begun the process of

merging all of its current resident services at Signature HealthCARE’s Harriman Care &

Rehabilitation Center with those at Signature HealthCARE of Rockwood Rehab & Wellness

Center.

The Harriman Signature facility is no longer accepting new admissions as leaders begin the “wind-down” process at the facility for the next 60 days and the merging process with the Rockwood facility.

“Communication with the responsible parties and/or legal representatives of our residents at both Harriman and Rockwood is paramount and had already begun,” the release states. “Each resident’s individual goals, preferences, and needs have remained as a top priority in every discussion, and the ultimate choice to transfer to Rockwood or elsewhere is 100% up to the resident, and if needed, their responsible party, always.”

Two Valued Signature HealthCARE Facilities Becoming One



Louisville, Ky.- October 6th, 2020- During these ever-changing times within this global pandemic and our continued fight against the depredation of COVID-19, Signature HealthCARE continually

stands on all of its foundational pillars: Innovation, Learning and Spirituality. But one pillar in particular has led in many of the groundbreaking and proactive decisions Signature HealthCARE

has made as we navigate through this pandemic; Innovation. It is that innovation and forward-thinking that has led Signature to make the carefully thought out decision to merge two of its

facilities and make them one. As of this week, Signature HealthCARE has begun the process of merging all of our current resident services at Signature HealthCARE’s Harriman Care &

Rehabilitation Center with those at Signature HealthCARE of Rockwood Rehab & Wellness Center.

As with any transition, many factors played a role in this significant decision, which was not made lightly. They include, but are not limited to, the close proximity of the two facilities to one

another, approximately 11 miles, occupancy levels at each facility, and the financial feasibility of two facilities in one county. At this time, both facilities combined only reach about 35% occupancy and at that level it is not financially judicious to continue both facilities. Furthermore, in considering the complete well-being of our residents, mentally, physically and spiritually, such

low occupancy levels can add to a sense of isolation and loneliness with empty rooms and the lower number of needed staff. We believe the merging of our two facilities will provide new faces and socialization opportunities for a newly combined community of residents, resident’s families and staff, and a stronger financial plan and outlook.

As we begin to facilitate this merge, we will be transferring and ultimately, winding down all of the resident services we offer at Harriman, and continue our best efforts in the process to meet

Harriman’s residents’ physical, spiritual, and emotional needs as they are transferred to Rockwood, if they so desire. Signature HealthCARE of Rockwood, with its impressive local footprint, is poised and prepared to provide timely, appropriate, and quality resident post-acute services to all persons needing care

in Roane County and we look forward to continuing those services for its current residents and those that will come from Harriman.

As we know, the spread of COVID-19 is of great concern.

Accordingly, resident transfers from Harriman will be tested for COVID-19 to ensure they are placed appropriately for care at Rockwood or at another facility of their choice. As of release of

the Press Statement, neither facility have any positive resident cases and we hope and pray that status continues. Furthermore, in considering our resident’s comfort and peace of mind, we plan

to keep Harriman residents with the same Harriman staff at Rockwood and the same roommates, if so desired. Communication with the responsible parties and/or legal representatives of our residents at both Harriman and Rockwood is paramount and had already begun. Each resident’s individual goals, preferences, and needs have remained as a top priority in every discussion, and the ultimate choice to transfer to Rockwood or elsewhere is 100% up to the resident, and if needed, their responsible party, always.

Signature HealthCARE expects the wind-down of Harriman within approximately 60 days. In the meantime, a team of our experienced and compassionate staff will remain onsite at Harriman to assist in the wind-down process. As a result, Harriman will no longer be accepting any new

admissions.

As mentioned earlier, this has been a carefully thought out decision with a sentimental heart for all involved. It has been our honor and privilege to serve our residents and their families at Harriman. But as our three foundational Pillars spur us to remain innovative, to learn in the midst of change, and to strive to protect the spirit within each of our residents, we must always look forward for the betterment of our residents, their families, our staff, and communities.

If you have any further questions, please contact Ann Bowdan Wilder, Communications Manager

for Signature HealthCARE, at abowdanwilder@signaturehealthcarellc.com.