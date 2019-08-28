Harriman man charged with murder in Rockwood

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – A Harriman man has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and charged in the death of Rockwood man, the agency said Wednesday..

At the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI Agents joined the investigation into the shooting death of George Donald Fleagle, 19, at a home on South Ridge Avenue in Rockwood.

During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information leading to Dorian Joseph Heiss, 18.

Heiss was arrested Tuesday night and charged with Second Degree Murder and four counts of Reckless Endangerment.

He is being held in the Roane County Jail.

The Rockwood Police Department assisted in the investigation.