Harriman woman turns 100, community helps celebrate

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – The community of Harriman came together to show their love and appreciation for one of its own. Louise Warmley, who turned 100 years old, was honored with a parade on Tuesday.

“I am so excited! All of this that just passed by, I knew nothing about it,” Warmley said of the parade. “My nieces, my son, they got all this together and ran me out of the room. They wouldn’t tell me anything.”

“We initially had planned a 100 surprise birthday celebration before COVID-19,” Kristie Jamison said. “We were going to have an event, actually, at a facility in Oak Ridge but because of the virus, we had to truncate the plan. So, after seeing a lot of other celebrations (parades), we decided to go the same for Aunt Louise so that we could honor her.”

The Harriman Fire Department also stopped by.

“I couldn’t help but cry,” Warmley said. “I didn’t want to, but it came down anyway.”

“It was God’s blessing that He allowed her to see her 100th birthday,” Marvin Anderson said. “We all owe the glory to him for him letting her be with us those many years.”

Warmley was also praising God for the celebration.

“I am a people person,” she said. “I love everybody … and it looks like everybody loves me! From the way that these cars and all, I ain’t never seen that before, but I give God the praise for putting this all in their minds.”

Louise – from all of us here at WATE 6 On Your Side – Happy Birthday!

