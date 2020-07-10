Haslams see their tutoring program in action at Halls-Powell Boys & Girls Club

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Governor and Mayor of Knoxville Bill Haslam and his wife Crissy made a stop closer to home Friday to see their newest endeavor in action.

The Haslams announced the launch of their Tennessee Tutoring Corps program earlier this year. The two were at the Halls-Powell Boys & Girls club on Dry Gap Pike to see how the children were doing.

The program provides summer learning opportunities for students from kindergarten to sixth grade after having their studies ended early as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. College-age tutors are given a $1,000 stipend to teach the students at Boys & Girls Clubs statewide.

“We’re very concerned about the lack, the loss of learning that happens over a typical summer,” Bill Haslam said.

The program is run by the Bill and Crissy Haslam Foundation in coordination with the Boys & Girls Club and other partners.









Former Governor and Mayor of Knoxville Bill Haslam and his wife Crissy visit the Halls-Powell Boys & Girls Club on Friday, July 10, 2020. The Haslams, through the Haslam Foundation, launched their Tennessee Tutoring Corps program earlier this year. The program provides a $1,000 stipend to college-age tutors to teach kindergarten through sixth-grade students at Boys & Girls Clubs statewide.

On Tuesday the Haslams visited a Franklin branch of the club.

“I know they will be growing over the summer and I know they will be returning to school hopefully in the fall better prepared,” said the former first Tennessee lady.

“You know the whole idea sort of came together at the last minute,” Bill Haslam said. “We have all these college students whose plans have changed for the summer.”

There will be tests to see if the summer mentoring helps.

“We can actually measure how much students have learned and see what kid of impact its having,” the former governor said.

LATEST STORIES