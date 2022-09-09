KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill in Fountain City has gotten its beer license back after it was revoked in August.

The owner of the bar petitioned to review the judgment of the City of Knoxville Beer Board that lead to the license being revoked. The petition was granted in the Chancery Court for Knox County. This means the bar’s request to have its beer permit back is granted until the court can hear evidence of this case in a new trial.

The city of Knoxville filed a complaint requesting Hatmaker’s beer license be suspended in July. The city claimed the bar was operating in a disorderly manner. This complaint led to the pre-trial hearing on August 17 where Hatmaker’s beer permit was revoked for a period of 10 years.

In the Writ of Certiorari, Hatmaker’s called the decision by the Beer Board to revoke Hatmaker’s license “unjust, arbitrary, and capricious.”

According to the city, Knox County 9-1-1 received 76 calls for Hatmaker’s from July 2020 to June 2022. Then in May, the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission suspended Hatmaker’s liquor license for 17 days and put the bar on probation for a year and levied a $1500 fine.

Two men were shot and killed outside the bar after a fight in May. Investigators said those involved were members of rival motorcycle gangs.

Hatmaker told WATE in August that he has put extra security cameras around the bar, along with signs to discourage gangs from coming near the business.