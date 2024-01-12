KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — When Austin Adams returned from his recent trip to Colorado, he had no idea that temperatures in East Tennessee would soon match those from the Denver area.

He said that his winter prep always starts when he is about to get behind the wheel of a vehicle whether he is in the Rockies or Smokies.

“Make sure that your wheels are not bald and drive like your grandma has a cake in the back seat,” Adams said.

His advice does not stop there, either. Adams also has a routine for getting his house ready as well.

“The first thing I always do is make sure I have plenty of snacks, plenty of beverages and plenty of movies,” Adams said. “I think I might watch the Shrek trilogy.”

On top of having food, drinks and movies, Adams also has a secondary heating source that he plans to put to use.

“We have a fire stove so I’m going to make sure I have a bunch of dry wood, cover that in a tarp outside and then just get that boy roaring,” Adams said.

After TVA announced it had made improvements to prevent rolling blackouts earlier this week, Adams said that he is relieved to hear that his power will not shut off at random.

“Very relieved,” Adams said. “Well, I pay money to have it on so I’d like to keep it on.

His final piece of advice? Invest in a quality winter jacket to keep the winter winds from making you shiver.

“It’s a lot wet cold out here so it get down into your bones,” Adams said. “If you have a good North Face or Carhartt out there, it’ll just whip right past you and you’re just fine.”