KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people face charges including first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse after a burned body was found earlier this month in Hawkins County.

An investigation by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began on Sept. 20 after a burned body was found on Substation Road in Mooresburg. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Jacob Britt Sawyer of Erwin. An autopsy showed he had been shot multiple times and set on fire.

Two persons of interest were identified during the course of the investigation: Jordan Vance Coleman, 23, of Teleford, and Isabelle A. Krueger, 22, of Mooresburg. They have now been charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

Both are being held in the Hawkins County Jail. Coleman’s bond was set at $1 million and Krueger’s was set at $750,000. An initial court date has been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 10.

The investigation remains ongoing. This is a developing story.