Hawkins County man charged in alleged investment scheme

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Hawkins County man has been indicted by a grand jury in an alleged investment scheme.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kim Owen Alley, 63, is charged with one count of theft over $60,000 and two counts of unlawful business transaction.

Agents say they and the Rogersville Police Department began investigating Alley in January 2017 and learned that between 2013 and 2017, he operated a scheme wherein he solicited investors for a foreign exchange venture.

The TBI says their investigation shows he misused investors' money, keeping a portion of it for himself. They say he also was not a licensed professional advisor in the state of Tennessee.

Alley is being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $75,000 bond.