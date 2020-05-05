Hawkins County man charged with multiple drug, other charges after search of home

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After executing a search warrant at a house on the 260 blocks of Cope Lane, law enforcement arrested and charged a Hawkins County man with several drug and other charges.
Third Judicial Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Hawkins County Sheriff office, found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and several firearms with several pieces of ammunition.
Kenneth Collins was arrested and charged with:
- Maintaining a dwelling where drugs are housed, sold or manufactured
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony
- Possession of methamphetamine and marijuana
The two law enforcement agencies along with Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville City Police Department have been working this investigation since late last year.
