KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad is searching for a man who was last seen on an inflatable raft out in the water alone.

The rescue squad was called out after people saw a man on an inflatable raft out in the water alone on Cherokee Lake near Quarryville Boat Ramp in Mooresburg Monday evening. Soon after, the raft was found but not the man.

The rescue squad along with Morristown Emergency and Rescue Squad and TWRA are searching the area near the last sighting. They are using sonar in addition to other searching methods. Hawkins County EMS and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office are also assisting in the search.

The man is described as a white male with gray hair that appeared to be in his 50s. The raft is “blueish” in color. The rescue squad is asking anyone with information about the man to contact the Hawkins County Central Dispatch at 423-272-7121.