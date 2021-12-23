KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One lane of southbound I-81 in Greene County will be closed for several hours after a tractor-trailer truck carrying thousands of pounds of batteries overturned Thursday morning.

The left lane Southbound I-81 at mile marker 19 in Greene County is currently blocked due to the crash. A Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson said a HAZMAT company has been called to assist with the cleanup of the truck’s cargo, 43,000 pounds of wet cell batteries.

The right lane of I-81 S remains open. Crews are working to clear the scene and are rerouting drivers off the southbound interstate at Exit 23 to 11-E through Bulls Gap.

The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map indicates heavy traffic buildup in the area of the Andrew Johnson Highway exit.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling south on I-81 at 5 a.m. when it ran off the road and traveled up an embankment. The vehicle then turned back counterclockwise as it attempted to re-enter the roadway.

While re-entering the roadway, the tractor-trailer rolled on its side and hit a guard rail, coming to a rest laying across the southbound lanes.

