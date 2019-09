Rural Metro Fire-Knox County



KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Just after 4 a.m. Sunday Rural Metro Fire responded to a head-on collision at East Emory and Greenwell.

Officials say the two cars collided in the curve. One car was flipped over off the roadway.

Two people were transported to local hospitals but no fatalities are reported.

Rural Metro is reminding drivers to slow down and don’t drink and drive.

