Hear from a legal expert: should undocumented immigrants have their day in court?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Akram Faizer, a professor of law at the Lincoln Memorial University School of Law, knows our immigration laws well. While he specifically lectures on the U.S. Constitution, he has personal experience on becoming a U.S. citizen. Prior to practicing and later teaching law, Faizer had a green card to come to the United States. Once he was eligible, he applied and became a citizen.

"The truth is it's extremely difficult to get legal, permanent, residency to the United States. Those of us who got it, like myself, truly won a lottery to get it. We are very, very lucky to get it," Faizer said.

He provided some historical context on the immigration issues in the United States. He explained the route from Mexico to the United States began in the 1970s through the 1980s, and expanded throughout the 1990s.

He calls our immigration laws outdated, because he says the standards on handling illegal immigration come from the 1965 Immigration and Nationality Act. When it was written, he says immigration was largely coming from Eastern and Western Europe.

He says that along with the drastic living-standard between the U.S. and Central American countries make up our immigration problems. It's countries in that region, like Honduras and Nicaragua, where most people are coming into the country, although it's believed to be mostly Mexico, he said.

On dealing with immigration, he explains there is a double-edged sword. While many believe in humane treatment of undocumented immigrants, he says can lead to incentive and growth in undocumented immigration. Faizer cited the 1986 amnesty plan from President Reagan, saying it was meant to curb the immigration issue, but lead to an uptick. Border crossing doesn't contribute to all of the undocumented people in the U.S., he explained. Most of them, according to Faizer, were originally here by a temporary visa and never returned to their home countries.

President Trump tweeted over the weekend, in part: "We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came."

Faizer says the 1965 law gives immigrants, including those who crossed our border, the opportunity to petition a judge. But, he understands why many agree with the President's opinion.

"This country does not have the ability to accommodate and integrate every person in the world who would like to live and work here. That's a matter of basic reality," he said. "According to some, they should have a chance to make a petition before a judge. But, I think there are many other people who think the problem is so severe that the requirement that process be given is leading to other problems, like prolonged immigration detention."

A common myth is those seeking a better life in America could easily seek asylum or come over the legal way, but Faizer says most immigrants living in poor, underdeveloped countries would not qualify for entry.

"Our immigration laws don't enable them to come, largely because they are people with relatively unskilled workers," he said. Asylum is in place for people who fear persecution due to things like race, religion and political views. This is not to be confused with seeking a better standard-of-living.

He explains there are four paths to living in the United States:

1) natural-born citizen

2) green card holders (permanent permission to live here while working) - eligible to apply for citizenship after 5 years

3) visas (non-permanent for work, study, tourism) - can request transfer to permanent status

4) illegal entry

a. through border crossing

b. through temporary entry, but never leaving