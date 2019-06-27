Hearing for 5th defendant in Christian-Newsom murders happening Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Thursday, June 27, several will be watching to see what happens at the hearing for the fifth defendant in the Christian-Newsom murders, Eric Boyd.

A motions hearing is scheduled for Boyd in a Knox County courtroom.

Last year, Boyd was indicted on 36 new state charges including first degree murder and aggravated rape.

Four others have already been tried and convicted in the 2007 murders of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom.

Boyd’s trial is set for August.

WATE 6 On Your Side will update what happens at the motions hearing.