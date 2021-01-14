Hearings set for Knoxville bars fighting to keep beer licenses despite curfew violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Guidelines for how the City of Knoxville and two businesses cited repeatedly for curfew violations were set during preliminary hearings with a Beer Board officer on Thursday.

The administrative cases arose after Billiards and Brews and Paul’s Oasis received multiple citations for violating a temporary 10 p.m. curfew put in place by the Knox County Board of Health to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

An online hearing for Paul’s Oasis has been set for Feb. 2. The hearing for Billiards and Brews has been set for Feb. 9, it will also be online.

Each bar could see a $3,000 fine for each citation, meaning ten of thousands of dollars in penalties for the violations.

The City of Knoxville is also asking for the suspension of beer licenses at each business for at least two months.

In Thursday morning’s conferences, guidelines were set on evidence and witnesses as well as how the hearings would be held virtually.

Current citations

Current list of all bars cited for violation of the city ordinance pertaining to the Board of Health’s curfew and when those citations were issued:

November 20, 2020

  • Bebo’s Café
  • Billiards and Brews
  • Paul’s Oasis
  • Twisted Mike’s Taproom

November 22, 2020

  • Scooters Place
  • December 4, 2020
  • Backdoor Tavern
  • Billiards and Brews
  • Paul’s Oasis

December 5, 2020

  • Billiards and Brews
  • Buckethead Tavern
  • Paul’s Oasis

December 11, 2020

  • Billiards and Brews
  • Just One More Bar and Grille
  • Paul’s Oasis

December 13, 2020

  • Billiards and Brews

December 17, 2020

  • Billiards and Brews
  • Paul’s Oasis

December 18, 2020

  • Billiards and Brews
  • Hatmaker’s Bar and Grill
  • Paul’s Oasis

December 19, 2020

  • Billiards and Brews
  • Paul’s Oasis 

December 24, 2020

  • Billiards and Brews

December 27, 2020

  • Billiards and Brews

December 31, 2020

  • Billiards and Brews
  • Fort Sanders Yacht Club
  • Speakeasy Sports Bar and Grill

January 2, 2021

  • Billiards and Brews
  • Club XYZ
  • Paul’s Oasis

January 8, 2021

  • Billiards and Brews
  • Club XYZ

January 9, 2021

  • Billiards and Brews
  • Club XYZ
  • La Bamba

