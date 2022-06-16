KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Extreme heat causing issues for Summit Towers Apartment residents in Knoxville.

Summit Towers is located along Locust Street in the Old City and is described on its website as “an apartment community for those 62 and better, handicapped, or disabled.”

According to a spokesperson for the apartments, both elevators were down around mid-morning on Wednesday. The elevator motors overheated due to a problem with the AC unit that cools the motors.

They were able to temporarily fix the elevators and the elevator vendors came to take a look and ordered parts to fix the motor’s AC unit. Until the parts arrive the temporary-fix will be in place.

Service members, staff, and the Knoxville Fire Department stayed all night to ensure the safety of the residents. KFD said they are keeping an eye on the situation.