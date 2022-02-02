KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The WATE 6 Storm Team is excepting scattered showers to move across East Tennessee Wednesday through Friday. There is also potential for some flooding due to the heavy rain.

Wednesday night has an 80% chance for rain and a few locally heavy downpours are expected. Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere says to have an umbrella on hand if you plan to be out and about.

The rain is expected to continue early Thursday, but coverage diminishes by midmorning through the early afternoon. However, late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening, the rain will be back. This is when the heftiest rainfall totals are expected.

Thursday night the temperature is also expected to fall into the mid- to upper-30s.

Rainfall totals through Friday could exceed 3-4 inches in spots. As a result, localized and flash flooding will be possible especially in low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage. A Flood Watch will go into effect late tonight/early Thursday and extend through Friday morning for many locations.

