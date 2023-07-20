KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Heavy rain on Thursday brought flash flooding to areas of East Tennessee.

Multiple areas of East Tennessee had reported flash floods, according to Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Specifically, she said the National Weather Service had reported flash flooding in Meigs County and Fentress County.

Flash Flood Warnings were issued for Morgan, Scott, Fentress, Knox, Blount, Sevier, Loudon, Meigs Cumberland, McMinn and Roane Counties. The WATE 6 Storm Team lists all current watches and warnings on the weather alerts page.

The Storm Team was prepared, warning of the chances of locally heavy rainfall throughout the morning and early afternoon. Altshuler said a home station in Fentress County recorded more than 4 and a half inches of rain.

Notably, the intersection of Walden’s Creek Road and Goose Gap Road in Pigeon Forge was flooded. More roads were flooded in Jamestown and Highway 52 at Riverton Road in Fentress County was reportedly washed out and impassible. WATE’s Bo Williams also captured the flooding of the westbound lanes of Ray Mears road in West Knoxville.

Ray Mears Road in West Knoxville covered in water. (WATE)

Water pooling on the roadway in Crossville Thursday morning. (WATE)

Thursday morning, an Areal Flood Watch for areas of Middle Tennessee reaching over to Fentress and Cumberland Counties was expected to be in place until noon Thursday. The watch in Fentress County and Cumberland County was extended by the National Weather Service around 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

As always, the Storm Team reminds everyone that heavy rainfall can lead to rapidly rising in low-lying areas, and 12 inches of water can sweep away a car or an SUV. For those out travelling, it’s important to remember when encountering a road covered in water, “Turn around, don’t drown.”