KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Since 1978, the non-profit Keep Knoxville Beautiful has strived to promote a cleaner, greener and more beautiful Knoxville community.

To help support their goal, they are holding a cleanup at Edgewood Park, 3109 Ocoee Trail, on March 5 from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. Keep Knoxville Beautiful is seeking individuals to participate in the cleanup, anyone interested can register at https://bit.ly/349p3vz.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful pursues its mission by:

Educating students and the public about waste prevention, litter, recycling and enviornmental stewardship

Facilitating and supporting litter pickups that make our roads and local waterways cleaner

Creating and protecting murals and hosting beautification mobs to make Knoxville a more beautiful and interesting place to live at

Leaders from the various North Knoxville neighborhoods and local community organizations will collect cleanup supplies, then return to the volunteers waiting at their designated locations. Individuals who do not have a group will participate in a cleanup of First Creek at Broadway Shopping Center, or the surrounding areas of Edgewood Park.

In 2020-2021, Keep Knoxville Beautiful:

Facilitated or supported 400 litter pickups

Collected 105,879 pounds of litter

Managed 6 beautification projects

Reached 3,169 kids with our presentations

Used our recycling trailer and recycling bins to provide recycling for 10 events

Worked with 3,460 volunteers

Facilitated 8,255 volunteer hours

To learn more about this cleanup, or about Keep Knoxville Beautiful visit keepknoxvillebeautiful.org.