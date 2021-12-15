KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department is creating a 5-year master plan for parks in the county, and they are asking the public for help. The plan will assist the county with prioritizing system projects and renovations.

The county has created a four-question survey for the public to fill out that asks how the county can better use parks, trails, fields and other amenities. A link to the survey can also be accessed by scanning QR codes at the Festival of Lights at Concord Park through Jan. 2 and at county golf courses. After Jan. 2 the signs with QR codes to take the survey will be available at several county parks.

Earlier this year, Knox County hired planning and design engineering firm Kimley-Horn to help put together a Comprehensive Land Use and Transportation Plan for the county and a specific master plan for Parks and Recreation. The survey results will be given to the firm which will then create a draft recommendation and evaluate the county’s existing parks and their conditions while also conducting a demographic analysis and staffing assessment.

The master plan should be completed by September 2022. The plan will also allow Knox County to accept some state and federal grants. It will also help the county create a better budget while making the parks better. The department’s latest plan is 11 years old.