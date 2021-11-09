KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols have the chance to beat Kentucky twice this month. The 34th-annual Orange and Blue Blood Drive Competition kicks off on Nov. 15 and runs through Nov. 19. MEDIC is hoping to bring the trophy back to Knoxville after losing for the past two years.

Throughout the week, there will be a number of MEDIC Mobile Drives throughout Knoxville where donors can give blood. While not required, appointments are preferred and can be made online at www.medicblood.org.

Monday: Blount Memorial Hospital – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Food City on Andrew Johnson Highway – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. University of Tennessee at Neyland Stadium Gate 21 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walmart in Morristown – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: UT Ag Campus – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Neyland Stadium Gate 21 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food City in Tazewell – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kingston Gravel Pit Park – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Wednesday: Pellissippi State Community College Knoxville Campus – 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walmart in Sevierville – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Neyland Stadium Gate 21 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hammer’s in Halls – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday: Walmart in Jefferson City – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. UT College of Science and Engineering – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Neyland Stadium Gate 21 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Books-A-Million in Oak Ridge – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: Walmart in Newport – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walmart in Clinton – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. UT Hodges Library – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walmart in Maryville – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



All donors will receive a special edition T-shirt, $10 e-gift card, Petro’s coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, Texas Roadhouse coupon, Fantasy of Trees ticket, Dunkin coupon and Papa John’s coupon. MEDIC currently has a critical need for both O-positive and O-negative blood.