KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The state’s annual Weed Wrangle is taking place March 5 and Tennessee State Parks is inviting Tennesseans to join in the effort to remove invasive plants from public spaces.

Thirty-two state parks are participating including Norris Dam State Park, Cumberland Mountain State Park and Fort Loudoun State Historic Park. During the event, experts in invasive weed management will supervise the removal of trees, vines, and flowering plants and teach volunteers ways to combat invasive species in their own green spaces.

Volunteers are asked to wear appropriate work clothing, including proper footwear, and to bring gloves, sunscreen, water and snacks. Details for each of the participating parks can be found here.

This year’s Weed Wrangle will see volunteers at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park remove invasive English ivy along the park’s historic riverfront trail. At Paris Landing State Park, the group will remove several invasive plant and tree species from the Camp Hazlewood wildflower trail. At Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, volunteers will remove invasive species from planters and the butterfly garden.