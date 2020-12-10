Help Young-Williams Animal Center ‘Empty the Shelters’ holiday hope adoption event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s your chance to find a “furever” friend ahead of the holidays, as Young-Williams Animal Center is hosting an “Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope Event.”

Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring the reduced adoption fees now through Sunday, Dec. 13 at 169 shelters across 34 states. During the event, all adoptable animals (except for puppies) can be adopted for just $25.

You can view the adoptable pets at Young-Williams Animal Center by visiting their site, scheduling an appointment and filling out the application form.

Due to COVID-19, only a limited number of people can be on the adoption floor at a time.