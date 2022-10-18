KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Family Justice Center is reminding East Tennesseans of the different forms of abuse during Domestic Violence Awareness Month and what resources are available. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office also lists the rights of the victims.

“Domestic violence or intimate partner violence is not love,” the KFJC website stated. “It is a pattern of behavior attempting to establish power and control over another person. Anyone can become a victim of domestic violence regardless of income, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or religion.”

What are the forms of domestic violence & abuse?

According to KFJC, an abuser might attempt to control the victim through:

Extreme jealousy or possessiveness such as constantly calling, texting and keeping tabs on the victim. This pattern can lead to intense arguments that make the victim feel controlled and isolated from friends and family.

such as constantly calling, texting and keeping tabs on the victim. This pattern can lead to intense arguments that make the victim feel controlled and isolated from friends and family. Emotional/verbal abuse such as name-calling, humiliation and constant criticism.

such as name-calling, humiliation and constant criticism. Psychological abuse includes threats to harm the victim or the victim’s family and friends, threats to hurt oneself if the victim does not comply with demands, destroying the victim’s property, and/or stalking.

includes threats to harm the victim or the victim’s family and friends, threats to hurt oneself if the victim does not comply with demands, destroying the victim’s property, and/or stalking. Economic abuse such as controlling the victim’s money, withholding money, interfering with the victim’s job or school, or damaging the victim’s credit.

such as controlling the victim’s money, withholding money, interfering with the victim’s job or school, or damaging the victim’s credit. Physical abuse such as hitting, punching, grabbing, kicking or slapping.

such as hitting, punching, grabbing, kicking or slapping. Sexual abuse such as rape, sexual assault, forced prostitution or interfering with birth control.

What legal rights do domestic violence victims have?

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Family Crimes Unit works to provide assistance and education related to domestic violence, child abuse and elder abuse. In 2020, the KCSO Family Crimes Unit worked with 2,493 domestic violence cases and shares the following rights that domestic violence victims have:

You may file a criminal complaint with the District Attorney General’s Office You may request a protective order which may include the following: An Order preventing the abuser from committing another domestic incident.

An Order requiring the abuser to leave your household.

An Order preventing the abuser from harassing you or contacting you for any reason.

An Order giving you or the other parent custody or visitation with your minor child or children.

An Order requiring the abuser to pay money to support you and the minor child if the abuser has a legal obligation to do so.

An Order preventing the abuser from stalking you.

Knox County resources for domestic violence

If you are a victim of domestic violence or intimate partner violence, there is help. Contact the Family Justice Center at 865-521-6336 or click here.

The Knox County Health Department’s rape and violence prevention program provides prevention services, program development and technical support for the primary prevention of rape, sexual assault and other forms of interpersonal violence in Knox County. Click here to learn more.

You can also contact KCSO’s Family Crimes Unite here.