KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools is celebrating its Class of 2022 high school graduates in a series of commencement ceremonies through June 3.
The valedictorians and salutatorians of each graduating class in Knox County were commemorated by the school district on its website. Their names are listed below with their respective high schools.
“We’re very proud of the hard work and dedication shown by our valedictorians and salutatorians, and thankful for the teachers, families and school employees who helped them along the way,” the school district states on its web page.
Austin-East Magnet High School
Valedictorian: Anndrena Downs
Salutatorian: Sydney Allen
Bearden High School
Valedictorian: Baylor Johnson
Salutatorian: Sally Pendergrass
Carter Magnet Academy
Valedictorian: Kyndall Collins
Salutatorian: Leeann Martin
Carter High School
Co-Valedictorian: Chloe Borst
Co-Valedictorian: John Purkey
Salutatorian: Brylea Cardwell
Central High School
Valedictorian: Ella Blair
Salutatorian: Marie Essary
Farragut High School
Valedictorian: Raymond Jin
Salutatorian: Alice Tang
Fulton High School
Valedictorian: Janiyah Moore
Salutatorian: Jahneulie Weste
Gibbs High School
Valedictorian: Lydia Adkins
Salutatorian: Madison Morgan
Halls High School
Valedictorian: Colby Cardwell
Salutatorian: Kinley Whittington
Hardin Valley Academy
Valedictorian: Emily Haugh
Salutatorian: Iris Li
Karns High School
Co-Valedictorian: Emily Seibel
Co-Valedictorian: Jeanne Seibel
Salutatorian: Caleb Jarreau
KCS Virtual High School
Valedictorian: Morgan Dawson
Salutatorian: Katelyn Braden
L&N STEM Academy
Valedictorian: Christine Chen
Salutatorian: Max Harper
Powell High School
Valedictorian: Reagan Radocesky
Salutatorian: Grant Trivette
South-Doyle High School
Valedictorian: Ella Farmer
Salutatorian: Sarah McDaniel
West High School
Valedictorian: Henry Dansereau
Salutatorian: Grace Theriot
High school graduation ceremonies for Knox County Schools began May 19 and run through June 3. A full list of the commencement schedule can be found here.