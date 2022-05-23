KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools is celebrating its Class of 2022 high school graduates in a series of commencement ceremonies through June 3.

The valedictorians and salutatorians of each graduating class in Knox County were commemorated by the school district on its website. Their names are listed below with their respective high schools.

“We’re very proud of the hard work and dedication shown by our valedictorians and salutatorians, and thankful for the teachers, families and school employees who helped them along the way,” the school district states on its web page.

Austin-East Magnet High School

Valedictorian: Anndrena Downs
Salutatorian: Sydney Allen

Bearden High School

Valedictorian: Baylor Johnson
Salutatorian: Sally Pendergrass

Carter Magnet Academy

Valedictorian: Kyndall Collins
Salutatorian: Leeann Martin

Carter High School

Co-Valedictorian: Chloe Borst
Co-Valedictorian: John Purkey
Salutatorian: Brylea Cardwell

Central High School

Valedictorian: Ella Blair
Salutatorian: Marie Essary

Farragut High School

Valedictorian: Raymond Jin
Salutatorian: Alice Tang

Fulton High School

Valedictorian: Janiyah Moore
Salutatorian: Jahneulie Weste

Gibbs High School

Valedictorian: Lydia Adkins
Salutatorian: Madison Morgan

Halls High School

Valedictorian: Colby Cardwell
Salutatorian: Kinley Whittington

Hardin Valley Academy

Valedictorian: Emily Haugh
Salutatorian: Iris Li

Karns High School

Co-Valedictorian: Emily Seibel
Co-Valedictorian: Jeanne Seibel
Salutatorian: Caleb Jarreau

KCS Virtual High School

Valedictorian: Morgan Dawson
Salutatorian: Katelyn Braden

L&N STEM Academy

Valedictorian: Christine Chen
Salutatorian: Max Harper

Powell High School

Valedictorian: Reagan Radocesky
Salutatorian: Grant Trivette

South-Doyle High School

Valedictorian: Ella Farmer
Salutatorian: Sarah McDaniel

West High School

Valedictorian: Henry Dansereau
Salutatorian: Grace Theriot

High school graduation ceremonies for Knox County Schools began May 19 and run through June 3. A full list of the commencement schedule can be found here.