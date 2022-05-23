KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools is celebrating its Class of 2022 high school graduates in a series of commencement ceremonies through June 3.

The valedictorians and salutatorians of each graduating class in Knox County were commemorated by the school district on its website. Their names are listed below with their respective high schools.

“We’re very proud of the hard work and dedication shown by our valedictorians and salutatorians, and thankful for the teachers, families and school employees who helped them along the way,” the school district states on its web page.

Austin-East Magnet High School

Valedictorian: Anndrena Downs

Salutatorian: Sydney Allen

Bearden High School

Valedictorian: Baylor Johnson

Salutatorian: Sally Pendergrass

Carter Magnet Academy

Valedictorian: Kyndall Collins

Salutatorian: Leeann Martin

Carter High School

Co-Valedictorian: Chloe Borst

Co-Valedictorian: John Purkey

Salutatorian: Brylea Cardwell

Central High School

Valedictorian: Ella Blair

Salutatorian: Marie Essary

Farragut High School

Valedictorian: Raymond Jin

Salutatorian: Alice Tang

Fulton High School

Valedictorian: Janiyah Moore

Salutatorian: Jahneulie Weste

Gibbs High School

Valedictorian: Lydia Adkins

Salutatorian: Madison Morgan

Halls High School

Valedictorian: Colby Cardwell

Salutatorian: Kinley Whittington

Hardin Valley Academy

Valedictorian: Emily Haugh

Salutatorian: Iris Li

Karns High School

Co-Valedictorian: Emily Seibel

Co-Valedictorian: Jeanne Seibel

Salutatorian: Caleb Jarreau

KCS Virtual High School

Valedictorian: Morgan Dawson

Salutatorian: Katelyn Braden

L&N STEM Academy

Valedictorian: Christine Chen

Salutatorian: Max Harper

Powell High School

Valedictorian: Reagan Radocesky

Salutatorian: Grant Trivette

South-Doyle High School

Valedictorian: Ella Farmer

Salutatorian: Sarah McDaniel

West High School

Valedictorian: Henry Dansereau

Salutatorian: Grace Theriot

High school graduation ceremonies for Knox County Schools began May 19 and run through June 3. A full list of the commencement schedule can be found here.