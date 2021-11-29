KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevierville Police officers are taking children in need Christmas shopping to make sure that they can receive gifts this holiday season. The annual Shop With a Sevierville Cop event will take place on December 16.

Local school administrators and School Resource Officers help SPD to select children for the program. According to SPD, the participants would likely receive few, if any, Christmas presents without this program. In addition to shopping, the officers will also take the child to breakfast and lunch. The goal of the event is to help children receive presents while creating a positive experience with law enforcement.

To help pay for the trips, SPD officers are seeking donations. A Shop With SWAT bank account has been established at Citizens National Bank (CNB) to receive donations. Donations can be made at any CNB in Sevier County. Any leftover donations will be saved until Christmas.

For additional information, contact Community Resource Sergeant Caleb Brien at 865-868-1913.