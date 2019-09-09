Live Now
Watch what Garth Brooks thinks about playing Neyland

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Watch this video to see what Garth Brooks think about playing Neyland Stadium.

Brooks will play Neyland Stadium on Nov. 16.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. There will be no advance box office sales and there is an eight-ticket limit per person. Tickets start at $94.95.

You can go to ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, call the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784 or use the Ticketmaster mobile app.

